The Weight of Darkness
(Is Killing Me)
Closer than ever before / I’ve seen the light
As the failure that I am / it was darkness / I retreated to.
Wirklich nahe bin ich ihm nicht gekommen, meinem Berg, doch stieg ich an seinem Nachbarn auf, damit wir uns fast schon auf Augenhöhe begegnen konnten. Sein Anblick, schneebedeckt und von Wolken umspielt, zog mich schon zu Anbeginn zu sehr in seinen Bann, als dass ich auf dem Boden hätten zurückbleiben können. Gleich meiner Mühen, seine wahre Größe blieb ungewiss, doch überall wo er sich zeigte, hätte ich staunend meinen können, er gehe dahinter höher und höher, vielleicht sogar ganz ohne ein Ende. Ich gelangte bis in die Wolken, spürte längst selbst den Schnee kalt in meinem Gesicht und hätte doch bis in den Himmel hinaufmüssen. Einen Schritt vor den anderen hätte ich setzen müssen. Vielleicht für immer.[2023/05/11, Dem Himmel so nah]
With no path available, I hiked upwards just like the ibex, steep and loose terrain or not. I made better progress than expected, and as I finally crossed the first snowfields without any footprints in sight, I came near to where I wanted to be. The view to the mountains, covered partially in clouds, was breathtaking. And as the clouds finally closed in to my position as well, I was sure to be close to perfection as one could ever get. I felt the coldness of the wind and the snowflakes on my skin, it was hostile and I was all alone up there. The ice of the ridge ended abruptly just a few feet away, and opened up into the unknown. Whiteness, traces of eternity. I had never seen something like that before. I wondered if my life will nothing but a disappointment from this point on; and the hardest part was to lose all this perfection when retreating. Now, when I look around and gaze into these faces I can’t find anything in, I feel lost.
2023/07/01, listening to Jóhann Jóhannsson
- Retreat -