The Weight of Darkness (Is Killing Me)

W ith no path available, I hiked upwards just like the ibex, steep and loose terrain or not. I made better progress than expected, and as I finally crossed the first snowfields without any footprints in sight, I came near to where I wanted to be. The view to the mountains, covered partially in clouds, was breathtaking. And as the clouds finally closed in to my position as well, I was sure to be close to perfection as one could ever get. I felt the coldness of the wind and the snowflakes on my skin, it was hostile and I was all alone up there. The ice of the ridge ended abruptly just a few feet away, and opened up into the unknown. Whiteness, traces of eternity. I had never seen something like that before. I wondered if my life will nothing but a disappointment from this point on; and the hardest part was to lose all this perfection when retreating. Now, when I look around and gaze into these faces I can’t find anything in, I feel lost.

