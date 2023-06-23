HKU Architecture Degree Show 2023









The Degree Shows of Department of Architecture and Division of Landscape Architecture, The University of Hong Kong, were held in Knowles Building, from June to July 2023.





Celebrating this year as the 50th anniversary of the completion of Knowles Building housing the department ever since, the show's key visual features the structural elements of the building including the columns and service core, where fantasy objects and forms are being attached hung or hovered around, resembling this powerhouse nurturing and encapsulating students’ and researchers’ imagination, creativity and endeavors.





Client —

Department of Architecture, The University of Hong Kong





Font In Use —

Afronaut designed by Mateusz Machalski

Clash Grotesk by Indian Type Foundry (ITF)







