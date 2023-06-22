BONEYARD 2022





"Housing the largest aircraft and missile facility around the globe, the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is a trove of aviation history.

The Arizona boneyard is responsible for nearly 4,000 vehicles that are maintained, recycled for parts, and stored across miles of the dry, desert landscape. Photographer Bernhard Lang visited the site to document the aircraft, which are organized in neat rows and grouped by model.

Containing both rusted and disassembled machines and those in pristine condition, the boneyard is designed for preservation in order to make (the planes) airworthy again if necessary, a current topic in times of the Ukraine war and the global discussion about deliveries of arms. "