For the Love of Sweet Things





Morreig is an unforgettable name that refers to the product in an original way. Beyond eating, Morreig isn’t just about enjoying something sweet. It evokes an amorous relationship between brioche and ice cream. It is love, it is passion, it is the kiss of life. We loved this irreverent and provocative name, created in collaboration with Usted Agency, and came to the conclusion that its impact would be enhanced if the visual identity paddled towards the other extreme.





We decided to revisit the graphic language of traditional Catalan and French ‘patisseries’, places with common design features that generate confidence in their products. We imagined Mendl’s store from Wes Anderson’s ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ as the ideal place for such an original and playful name. In a place like this, you can expect quality specialties.



