Art Prints Vol.1
Ardhira Putra
Artprint
Vol.1

Ardhira Putra
2023

Renja
The East



40 cm x 40cm
Acrylic on old mill paper 300gsm
Hand pulled screen printing 13 colors

Let's Have a Party




30 cm x 30cm
Acrylic on old mill paper 300gsm
Hand pulled screen printing 13 colors​​​​​​​

Breeze Sticker Set
Vol.1



Sticker A5 size


Ardhiraputra
2023

