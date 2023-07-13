Fundmental x Luddo

Fun dment al x Luddo

Fundmental , is the ultimate game-changer where your wishlist becomes a reality! Say goodbye to wishful thinking and hello to endless fun and pure authenticity.



In this epic project, I've taken charge of the Art Direction, Branding, Illustration, and Lettering to create a world that's bursting with fun and pop vibes. It's a place where you can unleash your true self and let your colors shine bright! Imagine a joyful parade of shapes, where your inner child can bust out the wildest dance moves and feel utterly free.



