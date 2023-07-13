Fundmental x Luddo
Fundmental, is the ultimate game-changer where your wishlist becomes a reality! Say goodbye to wishful thinking and hello to endless fun and pure authenticity.
In this epic project, I've taken charge of the Art Direction, Branding, Illustration, and Lettering to create a world that's bursting with fun and pop vibes. It's a place where you can unleash your true self and let your colors shine bright! Imagine a joyful parade of shapes, where your inner child can bust out the wildest dance moves and feel utterly free.
I had an absolute blast bringing this project to life, so get ready to dive into this magical world of nostalgia, where vibrant colors and retro vibes collide to make your heart race with excitement. Enjoy the ride!