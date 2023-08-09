Aaltoo Festival 2023













Aaltoo Festival is a three days international event about graphic design, illustration and self-publishing, organized by Aaltoo ASP in Cupramontana (AN), Italy. The festival take place into the local theater - recently renovated - and offer a wide range of activities like workshops, talks, concerts, exhibitions, wall painting performances and a market area.





For the visual identity of the second edition I chose to design a custom typeface: a sans-serif with a retrofuturistic look. The goal was to convey a sense of mechanical weirdness where icons and letters play together in a cozy and, at the same time, exciting environment.









Client: Aaltoo ASP

Project manager: Silvia Verdolini

Art director & curator: Marco Goran Romano

Assistents: Maddalena Mennechella, Valeria Bochi, Francesco Perticaroli

IG Filter developer: Claudio Cimini

Photographer: Maurizio Morici









Fonts:

SB Assalto by Marco Goran Romano for Sunday Büro

Karelia by Frode Helland for Monokrom Skriftforlag





Printing:

Centro Italia Pubblicità, Monsano (AN), Italy

New TJ, Jesi (AN), Italy



