Aaltoo Festival 2023
Aaltoo Festival is a three days international event about graphic design, illustration and self-publishing, organized by Aaltoo ASP in Cupramontana (AN), Italy. The festival take place into the local theater - recently renovated - and offer a wide range of activities like workshops, talks, concerts, exhibitions, wall painting performances and a market area.

For the visual identity of the second edition I chose to design a custom typeface: a sans-serif with a retrofuturistic look. The goal was to convey a sense of mechanical weirdness where icons and letters play together in a cozy and, at the same time, exciting environment.


Client: Aaltoo ASP
Project manager: Silvia Verdolini
Art director & curator: Marco Goran Romano
Assistents: Maddalena Mennechella, Valeria Bochi, Francesco Perticaroli
IG Filter developer: Claudio Cimini
Photographer: Maurizio Morici


Fonts:
SB Assalto by Marco Goran Romano for Sunday Büro
Karelia by Frode Helland for Monokrom Skriftforlag

Printing:
Centro Italia Pubblicità, Monsano (AN), Italy
New TJ, Jesi (AN), Italy


Aaltoo Festival hosted also a personal exhibition of Testi Manifesti, the artistic project of Marco Petrucci, Apulian graphic designer and art director based in Rome.



