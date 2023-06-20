Lost in Hahoe Folk Village

Hahoe is home to the descendants of the Ryu clan of Pungsan. This place was considered the birthplace of illustrious scholars (Ryu Un-Ryong, Seoae Ryu Seong-Ryong…) during the Joseon period.
The traditional village of Hahoe has well preserved its original architecture
of most of its buildings, its old traditions and precious books.
In 2010, it was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, in the “Historic Villages of Korea” section.
In 2010, it was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, in the “Historic Villages of Korea” section.