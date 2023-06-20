Aishy ㅤ's profile
Lost in Hahoe Folk Village
A Night of Nocturnal Wandering... Lost in The Night of Hahoe Folk Village
Immerse yourself in the middle of the old thatched houses
of the sleepy 14th century South Korean Town.

Photographer & Art Director
Hahoe is home to the descendants of the Ryu clan of Pungsan. This place was considered the birthplace of illustrious scholars (Ryu Un-Ryong, Seoae Ryu Seong-Ryong…) during the Joseon period.

The traditional village of Hahoe has well preserved its original architecture
of most of its buildings, its old traditions and precious books.


In 2010, it was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, in the “Historic Villages of Korea” section.
Hahoe Seonyu-Julbul-Nori - Mask Festival, September 2022
Art Director and Photographer Aishy explores South Korea at night, wandering Hahoe Folk Village to capture cinematic nighttime atmospheres.

