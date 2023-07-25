A Fragrant Escape
This illustration series explores the interplay between fragrances, memories, and personal growth. It recognizes the remarkable power of a specific fragrance to transport us back to a specific moment from our past. This project is inspired by floral scents and celebrates the captivating beauty of nature that envelops our senses.
Each artwork within this series not only captures the beauty of nature but also highlights our personal growth and aspirations. It signifies the journey of discovering our aspirations and potential, embarking upon them, and then gradually empowering us to embrace our true selves.
DISCOVER
It is all about self-discovery, evoking a sense of curiosity and
anticipation before realizing our own potential.
EMBARK
Once we have discovered our potential, we embark upon that journey of self-discovery,
with each flower representing a dream or aspiration waiting to be embarked upon.
BLOOM
Embracing our own potential and manifesting it into our reality thus empowering us to Bloom.
