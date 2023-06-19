Paris 2024

Heritage and excellence. A fusion of history, culture, and athleticism in a visual journey for the biggest sports event.





My inspiration for these pieces was drawn from the rich artistic heritage of France, coupled with the seamless blending of different creative periods.

Paris, a beacon of art and sport, holds immense importance. It is a renowned hub of creativity, inspiring artists throughout history. Paris has hosted multiple Olympic Games, solidifying its status as a symbol of athletic excellence and international camaraderie, shaping the world's cultural fabric.





Rococo, For this project, I delved into the abundant beauty of the French Baroque Art Nouveau , and Art Deco periods. I was captivated by the intricate details and ornate elements that defined these eras. Drawing from those styles, I created substantial digital mosaics using fragments reminiscent of these extravagant periods. Each piece became a labor of love, meticulously arranging these delicate pieces to form a cohesive whole.

I aimed to depict the timeless spirit of athleticism and the incredible diversity of disciplines that make up the Olympics. In a seamless fusion of past and present, I combined classic equestrian, gymnastic, and running sports with contemporary events in the Games like skateboarding and karate. By incorporating athletes in the iconic French styles, characterized by flowing lines and organic forms across different periods.





These illustrations aim to capture the Olympic Games' energy, passion, and unity. Each piece tells a story, blending historical grandeur with the excitement of athletic excellence. It is a world where history and sports converge, where the timeless beauty of the past meets the dynamic spirit of the present.



