Documentarist 2023













Documentarist





One side of us is a spring garden...



Organized for the 16th time this year, Istanbul Documentary Days Documentarist hosted many local and foreign documentaries. As in previous years, the identity design of the event was again prepared by Fol.



We designed 3 different posters for the event, whose slogan this year was "One side of us is a spring garden", and we used spring-themed illustrations in each of the posters. The works took their place in the most vibrant spots of the city and won the appreciation of many viewers in a short time.



















