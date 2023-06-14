Fol .'s profileMert Utanc's profileEsra Gürel's profileVolkan Ölmez's profile+2
Documentarist 2023
Multiple Owners
Documentarist

One side of us is a spring garden...

Organized for the 16th time this year, Istanbul Documentary Days Documentarist hosted many local and foreign documentaries. As in previous years, the identity design of the event was again prepared by Fol.

We designed 3 different posters for the event, whose slogan this year was "One side of us is a spring garden", and we used spring-themed illustrations in each of the posters. The works took their place in the most vibrant spots of the city and won the appreciation of many viewers in a short time.





One side of us is a spring garden... Organized for the 16th time this year, Istanbul Documentary Days Documentarist hosted many local and foreig Read More

