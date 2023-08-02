SILICA

______________



An abstract photography series inspired by the study of oceanic organisms, and the complex alien-like structures of Radiolarians.



Radiolarians are microscopic creatures, usually between 0.1 and 0.2 millimeters in size which are capable of producing their own intricate mineral skeletons usually made from Silica.

There are more than 15,000 living and fossil species of radiolaria which