SILICA
An abstract photography series inspired by the study of oceanic organisms, and the complex alien-like structures of Radiolarians.
Radiolarians are microscopic creatures, usually between 0.1 and 0.2 millimeters in size which are capable of producing their own intricate mineral skeletons usually made from Silica.
There are more than 15,000 living and fossil species of radiolaria which can take on a myriad of strange forms. Most of the time, they are drifting around in the oceans as zooplankton, eating bacteria or other species of plankton even smaller than themselves.
To create this series, chemicals have been dropped onto the surface of a thin layer of water where Voronoi patterns occure organically before the material solidifies into cell-like structures.
