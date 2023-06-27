Financial Fitness Gym by OCBC NISP
Often we are surrounded by conversations about financial management and how muddling it can get, especially in today's climate. With this issue in mind, OCBC NISP came up with a view. What if finances are not only to be managed but also to be trained?
OCBC NISP's awareness of financial health as important as physical health formed Ruang MeNyala Financial Fitness Gym, an offline and online platform with diverse financial services to maintain financial health in a gym concept. Financial Fitness Gym, or FFG for short, is set to be the banking experience reimagined into something bold and energetic.
Building a high-paced environment where money keeps moving requires dynamic visual elements. Intentionally, the typography takes the leading role that ties together the movement. This decision leads to the creation of a playful custom-type Dynamix. Dynamix is a typeface in three styles: Stencil, Lines, and Underlines. The more styles used, the more dynamic a composition gets.
The Cuan Cat
The journey to financial fitness is only complete with an energetic companion. Enters Cuan Cat, the coach mascot who keeps trainees hustling. One can think of Cuan Cat as the musclier sibling of the Lucky Cat who doesn't dwell on luck but on consistent effort.
This energy fuses into FFG's graphic system to keep the pace going. Numerics and signs one would see on a financial statement evolve into field lines. Embracing Nyala by OCBC NISP's red, the overall feel changes visiting the bank into feeling like a day at the gym.
This rhythm continues with naming the gym rooms and functions that reflect this high intensity. The naming system of the rooms also stems from the grit and rush of gym activities.
FFG's graphic system is applied throughout the gym to build an immersive training experience. Different touchpoints guide customers through their financial fitness journey. Financial assistants' uniforms become coaching tracksuits. Teaching auditorium becomes a training hall. Banking collaterals turn into training equipment and collectibles. Hereafter, the banking experience re-imagination runs boundless.
