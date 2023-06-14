247 Studio's profileKacper Janusiak's profileOskar Podolski's profileMarcin Maciega's profileKarol Imialkowski's profileBartosz Kruszyński's profileBartek Konopka's profile+5
Avatar™ - Diving made easy

The goal was to express both moods of the brand through visual communication: fun and bold, while also conveying a sense of reliability and experience. We balanced simple forms with sharp accents to embody the essence of the world fulfilled with adventure, freedom, and innovation.  Take a breath and dive deep with us into the world of Avatar – a brand created by divers to divers.








Imagine a world where your diving passion knows no boundaries. Picture yourself in a comfortable, lightweight, and reliable diving suit that allows you to dive wherever you desire – whether it’s tropical waters or the Arctic. Envision a world where there are no thermal limitations to your underwater adventures.




Diving made easier.




For the purpose of identification, we created custom letters that are based on a detailed designed grid.  

We have also designed a distinctive signet that can be an independent alternative to the main logotype. Its symbolism relates to the diving cycle, breathing, and visually references to the diving equipment – a breather.

There are available various styles and layouts of the logo, which provides flexibility in adapting them to different mediums.




The color palette is also based on to contrasts. Calm navy blue with a neutral range of gray is juxtaposed with strong accents of orange and red. 

The function of these shades in the digital environment allows to easily redirect the recipient's attention to specific information. And in terms of product use, it improves the diver's visibility both underwater and on the surface.  




The dominant element of the creation is the author's photos, matched to the various themes of the messages.




When working on the design of the Avatar wetsuit, we kept in mind not only the technical aspects, the comfort of use, but also the smallest details.




The Avatar suit is very simple and affordable alternative on the market for those who want to start their adventure with a dry suit, replace their existing suit with something modern. It is dry diving made easy.​​​​​​​





