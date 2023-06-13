In the depths of memory

Levi van Veluw has over the past year worked uninterruptedly on a new series of works. Using whimsical lines crafted from tulip wood, he has created sculptural blueprints of his never-before-depicted memories. Like a seismograph recording lost brainwaves, he arranges the wooden lines into a gripping staging.





As a visitor, you are actively drawn into the presentation through the eyes of the artist. Sometimes you are a spectator, at other times you become the main character. In the one work, you disrupt a family dinner, in another sculpture you witness a fight. Stared at by piercing gazes, you are made complicit in a situation that unfolds before your eyes. You are being looked at but, in a way, you are also looking at yourself from the outside. It is the uncanny sensation of dreams in which you watch your own actions while hovering above your own body. The remnants of almost-forgotten moments captured in a concise manner.





In addition to wall sculptures, van Veluw also created a spatial installation and a film. The circular space has a prison-like feel to it, offering no means of escape. On the walls of the cylindrical room are endless cupboards filled from top to bottom with hundreds of heads. Is this a depot, a studio you find yourself in? Or are you inside the artist's brain?



