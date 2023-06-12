Aleksandra Bokova's profileThe Different Folk's profile
3D animation for Amazon Music
🌴AMAZON MUSIC🌴
Wieden+Kennedy São Paulo approached me to create a short 3D animation for their client, Amazon Music. The ad is a mind-blowing collaboration between W+K, studio Bóson Post, and the three artists, including Julien Marmar, studio Fromm, and myself. Working in our personal artistic styles, we created parts of the Amazon Music ad, which was tied together by Bóson Post to create this crazy musical journey.
I did some character explorations before proceeding to 3D sculpting:
Credits:

Production studio: Wieden + Kennedy São Paulo
Art Direction: DRVNK
Character design: Aleksandra Bokova
3D animation & visual design: Aleksandra Bokova, Julien Marmar, studio FROMM
Post-production: Bóson Post

Courtesy of The Different Folk

🤍​​​​​​​Thank You!🤍
