3D animation for Amazon Music

Wieden+Kennedy São Paulo approached me to create a short 3D animation for their client, Amazon Music. The ad is a mind-blowing collaboration between W+K, studio Bóson Post, and the three artists, including Julien Marmar, studio Fromm, and myself. Working in our personal artistic styles, we created parts of the Amazon Music ad, which was tied together by Bóson Post to create this crazy musical journey.

