ANY PICASSO BARCELONA '23

Barcelona is where everything started

—

In 2023, we will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death and 60 years since the Museu Picasso in Barcelona opened. The city is joining in the official worldwide celebrations with a series of cultural events that everyone can take part in. They include

a packed calendar of exhibitions, conferences and a wide variety of activities.





Client. Ajuntament de Barcelona

Project Manager. Nacho Padilla

Art Direction. Quim Marin

Design. Quim Marin Studio







