ANY PICASSO BARCELONA '23
Barcelona is where everything started
In 2023, we will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death and 60 years since the Museu Picasso in Barcelona opened. The city is joining in the official worldwide celebrations with a series of cultural events that everyone can take part in. They include
a packed calendar of exhibitions, conferences and a wide variety of activities.

Client. Ajuntament de Barcelona
Project Manager. Nacho Padilla
Art Direction. Quim Marin
Design. Quim Marin Studio


