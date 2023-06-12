ANY PICASSO BARCELONA '23

Barcelona is where everything started
—
In 2023, we will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death and 60 years since the Museu Picasso in Barcelona opened. The city is joining in the official worldwide celebrations with a series of cultural events that everyone can take part in. They include
a packed calendar of exhibitions, conferences and a wide variety of activities.
