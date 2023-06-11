Faroe Islands — Borðoy and Viðoy

FAROE ISLANDS — BORÐOY & VIÐOY

This area of the archipelago is usually referred to as the Northern Islands. The two islands are relatively small and this series of landscapes were taken on the same day.





On the island of Borðoy is Klaksvík, the 2nd largest town on the Faroe Islands. But Borðoy is known for its epic nature scenery from Klakkur mountain, which can be reached directly from the town. At the top, you can see several islands, including the famous pyramid-shaped Kunoy island and Kalsoy, home to the Kallur Lighthouse.



