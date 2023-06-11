Jennifer Esseiva's profile
Faroe Islands — Borðoy and Viðoy
FAROE ISLANDS — BORÐOY & VIÐOY

—  This area of the archipelago is usually referred to as the Northern Islands. The two islands are relatively small and this series of landscapes were taken on the same day.

On the island of Borðoy is Klaksvík, the 2nd largest town on the Faroe Islands. But Borðoy is known for its epic nature scenery from Klakkur mountain, which can be reached directly from the town. At the top, you can see several islands, including the famous pyramid-shaped Kunoy island and Kalsoy, home to the Kallur Lighthouse.

Viðoy is the most northerly island in the archipelago. The starting point for getting there is Klaksvík, and as the kilometres go by, the landscapes become more desolate but are still breathtakingly beautiful. There are tiny villages set against the backdrop of high mountains. Everywhere, waterfalls cascade into the narrow fjords and the cloudy skies lend a dramatic atmosphere to these scenes from another time.
Thank you!
For all your comments. It is much appreciated. I cannot follow and answer you one by one as it goes too fast. But I am very touched to get so much support from all of you. I am available on Instagram if you want to chat or if you have any question.
