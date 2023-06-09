Cinemaissí
Latin American Film Festival of Helsinki 2022
Latin American Film Festival of Helsinki 2022
Client: Cinemaissí
Services: Art Direction, Web Design, Outdoor advertising, Campaign
Services: Art Direction, Web Design, Outdoor advertising, Campaign
Year: 2022
In our contextual analysis, we defined movie poster and film screening as the main stages of the communication and diffusion of any movie. In these two formats, we found the basic key elements that are indispensable in any movie and we took over their language and treatment to create the foundations of our visual identity.
Billing credits refer to the section on a movie poster where the names and roles of key individuals involved in the production are listed. These credits typically include the director, producer(s), screenwriter, lead actors, and other notable crew members. Billing credits are a way to acknowledge and give recognition to the individuals who contributed to the creation of the film and are often arranged in a hierarchical order based on the significance of their roles or negotiated contractual agreements.
Taking this system as a reference, we found a way to list festival-related information using the ultra compressed version of "Lateral" typeface, made by the Finish - German type foundry Schick Toikka. Thanks to the different weights of "Lateral", we were able to fulfill other needs and properly customize other key elements such as subtitles or movie credits.
Subtitles are textual translations in a film or video, typically displayed at the bottom of the screen. They are used to provide a written representation of the spoken language in a different language or for accessibility purposes.
We have used this visual resource for communication purposes during the promotion of the event. An internal tool that helps the staff to create small press releases by simply reusing stills from selected films.
Film credits typically appear at the end of a movie, after the final scene or sequence. The specific format and design of the credits can vary from film to film, but they commonly follow a standardized structure. Credits are usually presented on a black background, displayed sequentially, and usually justified on the sides. Taking that as a reference we adopted this system to showcase films and shorts selection of the festival.
We also used the rolling frame transition to give dynamism to our identity. It allow us to shout out with dynamic content and quick messages and at the same time, connects the viewer with film culture and its visual universe.