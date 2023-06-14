PURCELL BRAND KIT





High Purity, High Performance, Proven Authenticity





This is the special kit for PURCELL’s High Dose Treatment. Inspired by a laboratory briefcase, our concept embodies the brand’s identity of better skin through advanced and persistent research.

The monotone metallic material and the bold contrast of the brand’s key color, orange, enhance the distinct branding. Inside the kit, there is a silver tray that contains the products and materials. Inside the kit, the products and brand materials are laid on top a silver tray made of the same material as the exterior, reinforcing the brand concept while adding practicality. Additionally, the method of securing the spatula on the tray pays homage to Maurizio Cattelan’s artwork “Comedian,” incorporating a visual element of fun.





