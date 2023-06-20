



Located in the heart of Guadalajara, El Idealista is a pastry shop where daily baking with love takes place.





El Idealista seeks to leave his personal touch on all his creations. Rubén, his founder, daily camouflages himself in this character to manipulate the best ingredients, highlight their flavors, textures, and colors, and transform them into unique pastries.





In this story, we translated and shaped different elements into an emotional and uniform visual identity.





Our character plays and juggles with different ingredients and tools to create, with love and flavor, the best cookies and pies. We want to transmit Ruben’s story to this character, who, before working in the pastry world, was a juggler and who found in pastry the passion to overcome personal obstacles.





Similar to pastries, the logo is made up of many textures to give the brand's identity a distinctive and unexpected touch.





Colors are our bold and strong ingredients that give voice to the creative and visionary world of El Idealista.





-





Brand identity and creative direction: Fugitiva

Photography: Liliana Barraza

Architecture and interior design: Sede Studio







