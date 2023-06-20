Fugitiva .co's profile
El Idealista
Fugitiva .co
Different boxes for El idealista. A pastry shop in Guadalajara


Horneamos con sabor diariamente.

Ubicada en el corazón de Guadalajara, El Idealista es una repostería donde se hornea con amor todos los días. 

El Idealista busca dejar su sello personal muy presente. Su creador, Rubén, se camuflajea en este personaje diariamente para manipular los mejores ingredientes, destacando sus sabores, texturas y colores y así transformándolos en piezas únicas de repostería. 

En esta historia nosotros participamos en traducir y moldear los colores y formas en una identidad visual emotiva y uniforme.

Nuestro personaje juega y malabarea con los distintos ingredientes y utensilios para crear con mucho amor y sabor las mejores tartas y galletas.

Quisimos transmitir la personalidad e historia de Rubén en nuestro personaje, quien antes de dedicarse por completo al mundo de los postres incursionó como malabarista y quien encontró en la repostería la pasión para sobrepasar distintos obstáculos personales. 

El logo, al igual que los postres, está formado por diferentes texturas para congeniar un elemento único y sorpresivo en la identidad. 

Los colores son nuestros ingredientes llamativos y fuertes que dan voz al mundo creativo y visionario del Idealista.


Cookies and pastries boxes for El Idealista
An illustration of a chef baking with eggs and flour. El idealista.
An illustration of a chef baking with eggs and flour. El idealista on a shopping bag.
Illustration of a chef and a cookie on a cookie bag packaging
stickers and dessert with coffee on a purple background.
Guy wearing a blue apron with El idealista print on
character design illustration on a ribbon. Sticker with message in blue on green. T-shirt design.
munu and different applications for bran identity, el idealista
Coffee cup packaging with an illustration of El idealista
boxes for desserts, cookies and pies. Stickers with different illustrations.
Waxed paper with pattern composed by blue text.
Bake and pastry shop. Architecture with concrete and clue. Interior design.
Architecture and interior design by Sede Studio


Photography of a chocolate cube cake on an orange ceramic plate.
sign of horneamos con amor in blue text on a concrete wall with plants behingd


Baking with love every day.

Located in the heart of Guadalajara, El Idealista is a pastry shop where daily baking with love takes place.

El Idealista seeks to leave his personal touch on all his creations. Rubén, his founder, daily camouflages himself in this character to manipulate the best ingredients, highlight their flavors, textures, and colors, and transform them into unique pastries.

In this story, we translated and shaped different elements into an emotional and uniform visual identity.

Our character plays and juggles with different ingredients and tools to create, with love and flavor, the best cookies and pies. We want to transmit Ruben’s story to this character, who, before working in the pastry world, was a juggler and who found in pastry the passion to overcome personal obstacles.

Similar to pastries, the logo is made up of many textures to give the brand's identity a distinctive and unexpected touch.

Colors are our bold and strong ingredients that give voice to the creative and visionary world of El Idealista.

-

Brand identity and creative direction: Fugitiva
Photography: Liliana Barraza
Architecture and interior design: Sede Studio


