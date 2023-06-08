Savant | The art of living

Savant is an on-demand lifestyle and concierge services company; an embodiment of elegance, artistry, and cultural immersion. Nestled in the vibrant streets of Paris, the brand caters to the discerning tastes of those who seek the pinnacle of refinement.

The company curates a collection of services that transcend expectations, encompassing the realms of art, wine culture, and high-end watchmaking. The brand's vision is to create transformative journeys that leave a lasting impact, forging connections between people and fostering cultural exchange between China and France.

Savant’s clients are individuals with an insatiable desire to explore the world, driven by a passion for discovery and a thirst for unique encounters. They are connoisseurs of refined living, well educated and possess a deep appreciation for the arts.





Concierge & Lifestyle

2023