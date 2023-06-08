Savant | The art of living

Savant is an on-demand lifestyle and concierge services company; an embodiment of elegance, artistry, and cultural immersion. Nestled in the vibrant streets of Paris, the brand caters to the discerning tastes of those who seek the pinnacle of refinement.
The company curates a collection of services that transcend expectations, encompassing the realms of art, wine culture, and high-end watchmaking. The brand's vision is to create transformative journeys that leave a lasting impact, forging connections between people and fostering cultural exchange between China and France.
Savant’s clients are individuals with an insatiable desire to explore the world, driven by a passion for discovery and a thirst for unique encounters. They are connoisseurs of refined living, well educated and possess a deep appreciation for the arts.
Concierge & Lifestyle
2023
Paris, France
The company entrusted Fagerström with the task of developing the name, visual identity and brand strategy for a revolutionary new on-demand concierge service that seeks to redefine luxury lifestyle experiences and make an indelible mark on the world of travel and exploration. The goal was to create a brand that transcends traditional concierge services and targets a younger, more cosmopolitan audience.
Based on the fact that people are increasingly seeking authentic and transformative experiences, we developed a strategy centered on the concepts of exploration, cultural fusion and aspirational living.
The logo, a captivating wordmark created from a stencil typeface, exudes sophistication and captures the excitement of passport stamps. The use of full capital letters reinforces the values of trust, experience, and sophistication, while striking the perfect balance between urban vibrancy and refined elegance.
The clean, contemporary typography adds a touch of modernity, appealing to the younger target audience. In addition, all design elements work together seamlessly to create a cohesive and visually captivating brand experience.