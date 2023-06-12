Treintayseis Estudio's profileNina Sans's profileRafa Goicoechea's profile+1
NITSA Club 2022
Multiple Owners
barcelona music poster flyer motion after effects clubbing
Graphic Design and Art Direction for Print, Digital, and Animation for Nitsa Club's communication in 2022. After nearly two years closed due to COVID-19 the project was reactivated, so we were able to continue as the studio in charge of carrying the visual identity for the renowned Barcelona-based club located in Sala Apolo.

The project entailed the creation of monthly graphics to be translated into different assets, such as street posters, flyers, background animations, and social media content.
Visual Identity for Nitsa Club 2022
Graphic design, Art Direction, Typography and Animation
Client: Nitsa Club, Barcelona
Photography, Design & Animation by Treintayseis

Treintayseis Estudio
Treintayseis Estudio
Barcelona, Spain
Nina Sans
Nina Sans
Barcelona, Spain
Rafa Goicoechea
Rafa Goicoechea
Barcelona, Spain

