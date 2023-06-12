NITSA Club 2022

Graphic Design and Art Direction for Print, Digital, and Animation for Nitsa Club's communication in 2022. After nearly two years closed due to COVID-19 the project was reactivated, so we were able to continue as the studio in charge of carrying the visual identity for the renowned Barcelona-based club located in Sala Apolo.





The project entailed the creation of monthly graphics to be translated into different assets, such as street posters, flyers, background animations, and social media content.