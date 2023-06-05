La Tina

For over two years, we committed ourselves to searching and documenting portfolios of female graphic designers in Latin America.

We explored various portfolio websites, projects, and articles that showcased the talent of women designers. Additionally, we reached out to friends in several of the 20 Latin American countries, resulting in a list of more than 500 amazing graphic designers. From this pool, 175 of them were selected to be part of La Tina 001, a print publication that celebrates their exciting, diverse, powerful and colorful work.





We interviewed 16 of the featured designers, looking for them to share their stories, their connection to design, and how they see the future of the industry from their experiences and countries. Marina Willer, one of the most respected Latin American graphic designers and partner at Pentagram’s London office, kindly wrote the foreword for this publication.



