Repositioning a well established lighting company.
Established in 1990, FOSS is a leading company offering specialized lighting solutions and products that sculpt spaces, create atmospheres and enhance people’s everyday lives. In the past three centuries, FOSS has illuminated hundreds of indoor and outdoor projects worldwide, while aiming to strike a balance between natural and man-made environments.
By constantly moving like light itself, the new visual identity illuminates the company's great work and repositions it's core DNA. We made the lamp-looking F in the logo our creative starting point, orienting and expanding the brand around its communications.
Branding: AG Design Agency, Creative Direction: Alexandros Gavrilakis,
Art Direction: Sofia Pliakopanou, Curation: Design Ambassador, Coding: Lab21, Copy: Eleni Tranouli
Motion: Nektarios Karanikas, Photos: Anna Tsiami
