FAROE ISLANDS — KALSOY

—

The long island of Kalsoy is home to one of the Faroe Islands’ most iconic landmarks. The scenery surrounding the Kallur lighthouse is spectacular. Small, discreet and set on the northern tip of the island, it is surrounded by steep cliffs covered in layers of grass.

It’s quite a long walk to get there. On the day I went up, the fog enveloped the whole landscape and I only discovered the lighthouse a few metres before I reached it. On the way up, I came across several sheep eating peacefully.



