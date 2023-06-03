Jennifer Esseiva's profile
Faroe Islands — Kalsoy
Jennifer Esseiva
faroe islands travel photography Nature nordic lighthouse Landscape landscape photography dramatic weather
FAROE ISLANDS — KALSOY

—  The long island of Kalsoy is home to one of the Faroe Islands’ most iconic landmarks. The scenery surrounding the Kallur lighthouse is spectacular. Small, discreet and set on the northern tip of the island, it is surrounded by steep cliffs covered in layers of grass. It’s quite a long walk to get there. On the day I went up, the fog enveloped the whole landscape and I only discovered the lighthouse a few metres before I reached it. On the way up, I came across several sheep eating peacefully.

Once at the top, whipped up by the wind, the fog dissipated to make way for a dramatic overcast sky and open up a spectacular view of the surrounding islands. Below us, you can hear the waves crashing against the rocks. The height of the cliffs is almost vertiginous. It’s an extraordinary landscape, where everything seems small and big at the same time. The clouds move quickly and the light changes every few minutes. A photographer’s paradise!
