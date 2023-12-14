Zest - Brasil [2023]
ORIGEM DO NOME
A origem do nome Zest para o banco que foi criado para o público adolescente está enraizada em sua proposta de oferecer uma experiência financeira única e empolgante, com um toque de segurança. O nome Zest foi escolhido com o objetivo de capturar a essência da marca e refletir o espírito aventureiro e não convencional que o banco busca transmitir, ao mesmo tempo em que proporciona confiança e estabilidade aos seus clientes.
Zest está determinado a adicionar um toque especial à jornada financeira de seus clientes, ao mesmo tempo em que oferece uma base sólida de segurança. A marca busca despertar o sabor pelo crescimento, pelo aprendizado e pela conquista de sonhos, mas sempre com a garantia de que seus recursos financeiros estão protegidos.
NAME ORIGIN
The origin of the name Zest for the bank that was created for the teenage audience is rooted in its proposal to offer a unique and exciting financial experience, with a touch of security. The name Zest was chosen with the aim of capturing the essence of the brand and reflecting the adventurous and unconventional spirit that the bank seeks to convey, while providing confidence and stability to its customers.
Zest is determined to add a special touch to its clients' financial journey, while providing a solid foundation of security. The brand seeks to awaken the taste for growth, learning and the achievement of dreams, but always with the guarantee that its financial resources are protected.
SOBRE A MARCA
Uma marca que foi criada para se tornar o melhor amigo de seus clientes no mundo das finanças, trazendo um tom de voz irreverente e bem humorado, com o objetivo de descomplicar as finanças e mostrar que lidar com dinheiro pode ser divertido. Com a meta de se tornar o banco com o menor índice de endividamento de clientes, ela oferece uma abordagem ousada, consciente e sem tabus. Essa marca convida seus clientes para uma aventura financeira, explorando novos processos e lugares, visando um futuro brilhante e livre de problemas financeiros.
ABOUT THE BRAND
A brand created to be the best friend of its customers in the world of finance, bringing an irreverent and humorous tone of voice that aims to uncomplicate finances and show that dealing with money can be fun. With the goal of being the bank with the lowest customer debt ratio, it offers a bold, conscious, and taboo-free approach. A brand that invites its customers on a financial adventure, exploring new processes and places, heading towards a bright future free from financial troubles!
IDENTIDADE VERBAL E VISUAL
Em conjunto, a Identidade Verbal e Visual do Zest cria uma experiência coesa e envolvente para os clientes. Ela reflete a proposta única do banco de oferecer finanças conscientes e divertidas, enquanto desafia as normas e encoraja seus clientes a explorarem novos horizontes financeiros. A identidade verbal e visual do Zest se destaca como uma marca distinta e memorável, pronta para conquistar o público adolescente e transformar a maneira como eles encaram as finanças.
VERBAL AND VISUAL IDENTITY
Together, the Verbal and Visual Identity of Zest creates a cohesive and engaging experience for customers. It reflects the bank's unique proposition of offering conscious and enjoyable finance while challenging norms and encouraging customers to explore new financial horizons. The verbal and visual identity of Zest stands out as a distinctive and memorable brand, ready to capture the teenage audience and transform how they perceive finances.
Service: Branding | Year: 2023 | Direction: Damião Giovani
Design: Damião Giovani and Leandro Strobel | Logotype Refinement: Carlos Mignot
Motion Graphics: Damião Giovani | Concept: Damião Giovani | Verbal Identity: Guilherme Sampaio