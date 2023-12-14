Zest - Brasil [2023]

ORIGEM DO NOME

The origin of the name Zest for the bank that was created for the teenage audience is rooted in its proposal to offer a unique and exciting financial experience, with a touch of security. The name Zest was chosen with the aim of capturing the essence of the brand and reflecting the adventurous and unconventional spirit that the bank seeks to convey, while providing confidence and stability to its customers.



