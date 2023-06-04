City of Villejuif - Brand identity





A new logo that draws its symbolism from the historic coat of arms





Until now, the city's logotype was a line drawing of the coat of arms enclosed in a purple cartouche. This 'banner' enclosed the heraldic symbols and kept them too small. The coat of arms, although redesigned, was too complex and posed numerous problems in terms of legibility and reproduction on all of the city’s media. We redesigned the logo, retaining only its essential symbols . Its graphic style has been completely revised to adapt to today's communication media. The aim was to use the heraldic coat of arms as the starting point for the creation of the new logo.





Simpler, more legible and more popular, Villejuif's new emblem highlights the strong elements of its history. The doves, symbols of peace, freedom and collective movement. The drape worn by the birds supports the motto that unites the population. In the centre, the column represents the Republic. The axe recalls the will to defend the Revolution. The silhouette of the sign reveals the whole of the great "V" of Villejuif . This lettering dimension of the new logo unifies all the elements in a dynamic collective movement.





The historic magenta colour has been revitalised in a "union red" for corporate communications, and is complemented by a secondary range for all communications. The colours are vibrant, contrasting and luminous, expressing a joyful, up-to-date and resolutely optimistic identity.







