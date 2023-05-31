David Sossella's profile
Artwort Illustrated Interview
David Sossella
ARTWORT ILLUSTRATED INTERVIEW

artwork is an online magazine that deals with design, illustration, art, photography and architecture.
This is an illustrated interview, must the answers to the questions are illustrations.


As a child what did you dream of being when you grew up?
What did you eat last night?
what is your favorite activity?
what is your idea of serenity?
How do you imagine yourself in 20 years?
