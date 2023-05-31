YELLOW BIRD
VISUAL IDENTITY / PACKAGING
VISUAL IDENTITY / PACKAGING
EN He is a shiny confident youngster. So confident to the point he seems quite “cocky” sometimes. He knows what he’s doing. Really…Never walking on eggshells. Maybe literally, but you know what we mean. A super cool bird in an all-black wardrobe.Yellow bird is a Chicken Burger Shop baded in Dubai, UAE.
How’s that for chicken swagger?Yellow Bird. Here's the word. Spread it.
PT Ele é um jovem cheio de estilo e confiante. Confiante a ponto de parecer malandro demais as vezes. Ele sabe o que tá fazendo. Sério... Nunca pizando em ovos. Talvez literalmente, mas você entendeu. Um passarinho super cool com seu guarda roupas monocromático. Yellow Bird é um shop de burger de frango baseado em Dubai, Emirados Árabes.
Como dizer malandragem no mundo dos frangos? Yellow Bird, assim que se chama.
Como dizer malandragem no mundo dos frangos? Yellow Bird, assim que se chama.
YELLOW BIRD ®
A PROJECT BY BODEGA DESIGN STUDIO
CLIENT
Yellow Bird - Dubai, UAE
CREATIVES
Artur Cunha
Eduardo Brandalise
ILUSTRATION
Raphael de Lucca
A PROJECT BY BODEGA DESIGN STUDIO
CLIENT
Yellow Bird - Dubai, UAE
CREATIVES
Artur Cunha
Eduardo Brandalise
ILUSTRATION
Raphael de Lucca
WHAT WE'VE DONE
Visual Identity, Verbal Narrative, Packaging, Art Direction, Character, Illustration
----------------
FOLLOW US: @saybodega
WEBSITE: bodega.design