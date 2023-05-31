Artur Cunha's profileEduardo Brandalise's profileBodega Design Studio's profileRaphael de Luca's profile+2
YELLOW BIRD
YELLOW BIRD
VISUAL IDENTITY / PACKAGING

EN  He is a shiny confident youngster. So confident to the point he seems quite “cocky” sometimes. He knows what he’s doing. Really…Never walking on eggshells. Maybe literally, but you know what we mean. A super cool bird in an all-black wardrobe.Yellow bird is a Chicken Burger Shop baded in Dubai, UAE.

How’s that for chicken swagger?Yellow Bird. Here's the word. Spread it.


PT  Ele é um jovem cheio de estilo e confiante. Confiante a ponto de parecer malandro demais as vezes. Ele sabe o que tá fazendo. Sério... Nunca pizando em ovos. Talvez literalmente, mas você entendeu. Um passarinho super cool com seu guarda roupas monocromático. Yellow Bird é um shop de burger de frango baseado em Dubai, Emirados Árabes.

Como dizer malandragem no mundo dos frangos? Yellow Bird, assim que se chama.

YELLOW BIRD ®
A PROJECT BY BODEGA DESIGN STUDIO

CLIENT
Yellow Bird - Dubai, UAE

CREATIVES
Artur Cunha
Eduardo Brandalise

ILUSTRATION
Raphael de Lucca

WHAT WE'VE DONE
Visual Identity, Verbal Narrative, Packaging, Art Direction, Character, Illustration

YELLOW BIRD
Owners

Artur Cunha's profile
Artur Cunha
São Paulo, Brazil
Eduardo Brandalise's profile
Eduardo Brandalise
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Bodega Design Studio's profile
Bodega Design Studio
São Paulo, Brazil
Raphael de Luca's profile
Raphael de Luca
Porto Alegre, Brazil

