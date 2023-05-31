YELLOW BIRD

VISUAL IDENTITY / PACKAGING



EN He is a shiny confident youngster. So confident to the point he seems quite “cocky” sometimes. He knows what he’s doing. Really…Never walking on eggshells. Maybe literally, but you know what we mean. A super cool bird in an all-black wardrobe.Yellow bird is a Chicken Burger Shop baded in Dubai, UAE.



How’s that for chicken swagger?Yellow Bird. Here's the word. Spread it.











PT Ele é um jovem cheio de estilo e confiante. Confiante a ponto de parecer malandro demais as vezes. Ele sabe o que tá fazendo. Sério... Nunca pizando em ovos. Talvez literalmente, mas você entendeu. Um passarinho super cool com seu guarda roupas monocromático. Yellow Bird é um shop de burger de frango baseado em Dubai, Emirados Árabes.



Como dizer malandragem no mundo dos frangos? Yellow Bird, assim que se chama.



