NIKE BY BUE





Nike campaign inspired by the energy and active spirit of the women in Buenos Aires!





As an illustrator, I had the honor of creating a series of illustrations for t-shirts and a mural that represent the beauty of outdoor activities in this vibrant city.





I drew inspiration from the strong and active women who enjoy nature and green spaces in Buenos Aires. My goal was to highlight the beauty of some of the native plants that can be found in the city, as well as showcase some of Buenos Aires' most iconic landmarks, including the Puente de la Mujer in Puerto Madero, the Obelisco, the Planetarium in the Bosques de Palermo, and the Flor Genérica on Av. Figueroa Alcorta.

To capture the happiness and energy of outdoor activities, I used vibrant and cheerful colors in my illustrations. You can see women running, doing yoga, stretching, dancing, and enjoying time with friends. Each illustration captures the fun and freedom of being active outdoors.





2022