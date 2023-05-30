247 Studio's profileKacper Janusiak's profileBartosz Kruszyński's profileKarol Imialkowski's profileZuza Rogala's profileMarcin Maciega's profileOskar Podolski's profile+5
Fordata - Virtual Data Room
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Fordata - Virtual Data Room
Delivering confidentiality protection services requires precise and balanced visual communication. In the branding design process, we focused especially on the two key elements that define Fordata: M&A transactions and technology.
It was necessary to adjust all identity components to align with the brand's operating markets: business, investment, and cyberspace, while also keeping the human aspect in mind.
Whether designing key visual, brochures, merchandising or presentation, the goal was clear: Fordata is to be an association of experience that translates into confidence and cybersecurity.
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
Fordata specializes in supporting security in the transactions market. In an environment where sensitive data and confidential documents are handled, trust and security are crucial. The newly designed identity serves as a representation of this commitment.
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
The challenge in designing a compelling presentation is to arrange the various elements in a way that seamlessly aligns with different topics. At the same time, its design has to correspond with the brand's values, creating a consistent message.
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
New branding contributes to increased recognition among brands with similar business profiles, creating a clear message that will generate long-term results for the brand.
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
The highest value placed in a reality defined by fake news and the threat of disinformation is...stability. It becomes the determining factor of choice when absolute security and privacy are taken as the goal.
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
motion design brand identity logo visual identity database Website
Fordata - Virtual Data Room
262
1.4k
21
Published:

Owners

247 Studio's profile
247 Studio
Gdynia, Poland
Kacper Janusiak's profile
Kacper Janusiak
Gdynia, Poland
Bartosz Kruszyński's profile
Bartosz Kruszyński
Gdynia, Poland
Karol Imialkowski's profile
Karol Imialkowski
Gdynia, Poland
Zuza Rogala's profile
Zuza Rogala
Warsaw, Poland
Marcin Maciega's profile
Marcin Maciega
Gdynia, Poland
Oskar Podolski's profile
Oskar Podolski
Warsaw, Poland

Fordata - Virtual Data Room

Delivering confidentiality protection services requires precise and balanced visual communication. In the branding design process, we focused esp Read More

262
1.4k
21
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields