Fordata - Virtual Data Room
Delivering confidentiality protection services requires precise and balanced visual communication. In the branding design process, we focused especially on the two key elements that define Fordata: M&A transactions and technology.
It was necessary to adjust all identity components to align with the brand's operating markets: business, investment, and cyberspace, while also keeping the human aspect in mind.
Whether designing key visual, brochures, merchandising or presentation, the goal was clear: Fordata is to be an association of experience that translates into confidence and cybersecurity.
Fordata specializes in supporting security in the transactions market. In an environment where sensitive data and confidential documents are handled, trust and security are crucial. The newly designed identity serves as a representation of this commitment.
The challenge in designing a compelling presentation is to arrange the various elements in a way that seamlessly aligns with different topics. At the same time, its design has to correspond with the brand's values, creating a consistent message.
New branding contributes to increased recognition among brands with similar business profiles, creating a clear message that will generate long-term results for the brand.
The highest value placed in a reality defined by fake news and the threat of disinformation is...stability. It becomes the determining factor of choice when absolute security and privacy are taken as the goal.