Mano a Mano's profile
Hinterland
Mano a Mano
Behance.net
design logo modular bold minimal identity architecture


Where architecture meets artistry

For this project, our main goal was to create a branding that embodies minimalism and modularity, resulting in a communication that leaves a lasting and impactful impression.

Throughout the project, we have employed a modular design approach, allowing for flexibility and adaptability. This methodology ensures that the space can be easily reconfigured to accommodate different needs and future growth, providing a versatile environment that can evolve with the changing requirements of Hinterland clients.

Drawing inspiration from timeless aesthetics, we used a classic dark green, a symbol of elegance and tranquility, to establish a sense of grounding throughout the project. This color choice promotes a serene ambiance and encourages a harmonious connection with nature.
To complement the dark green, we introduced a light blue hue, evoking a feeling of openness and clarity. This shade of blue not only enhances the visual aesthetics but also instills a sense of newness and freshness.
To introduce a vibrant energy and make a bold statement, we strategically used a pop of neon orange. This electrifying color serves as an accent, drawing attention to key elements and adding a sense of dynamism and excitement to the overall communication.

By combining these elements—minimalism, impactfulness, and modularity—we have crafted a unique architectural design communication that transcends conventional boundaries.

CLIENT
Hinterland — Architecture Studio
PHOTOGRAPHY
Hinterland Property

design logo modular bold minimal identity architecture
design logo modular bold minimal identity architecture
design logo modular bold minimal identity architecture
design logo modular bold minimal identity architecture
design logo modular bold minimal identity architecture
design logo modular bold minimal identity architecture
Hinterland
144
725
14
Published:

Owner

Mano a Mano's profile
Mano a Mano
Porto, Portugal

Hinterland

144
725
14
Published:

Creative Fields