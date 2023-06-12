Where architecture meets artistry
For this project, our main goal was to create a branding that embodies minimalism and modularity, resulting in a communication that leaves a lasting and impactful impression.
Throughout the project, we have employed a modular design approach, allowing for flexibility and adaptability. This methodology ensures that the space can be easily reconfigured to accommodate different needs and future growth, providing a versatile environment that can evolve with the changing requirements of Hinterland clients.
Drawing inspiration from timeless aesthetics, we used a classic dark green, a symbol of elegance and tranquility, to establish a sense of grounding throughout the project. This color choice promotes a serene ambiance and encourages a harmonious connection with nature.
To complement the dark green, we introduced a light blue hue, evoking a feeling of openness and clarity. This shade of blue not only enhances the visual aesthetics but also instills a sense of newness and freshness.
To introduce a vibrant energy and make a bold statement, we strategically used a pop of neon orange. This electrifying color serves as an accent, drawing attention to key elements and adding a sense of dynamism and excitement to the overall communication.
By combining these elements—minimalism, impactfulness, and modularity—we have crafted a unique architectural design communication that transcends conventional boundaries.
CLIENT
Hinterland — Architecture Studio
PHOTOGRAPHY
Hinterland Property