Where architecture meets artistry



For this project, our main goal was to create a branding that embodies minimalism and modularity, resulting in a communication that leaves a lasting and impactful impression.





Throughout the project, we have employed a modular design approach, allowing for flexibility and adaptability. This methodology ensures that the space can be easily reconfigured to accommodate different needs and future growth, providing a versatile environment that can evolve with the changing requirements of Hinterland clients.





Drawing inspiration from timeless aesthetics, we used a classic dark green, a symbol of elegance and tranquility, to establish a sense of grounding throughout the project. This color choice promotes a serene ambiance and encourages a harmonious connection with nature.

To complement the dark green, we introduced a light blue hue, evoking a feeling of openness and clarity. This shade of blue not only enhances the visual aesthetics but also instills a sense of newness and freshness.

To introduce a vibrant energy and make a bold statement, we strategically used a pop of neon orange. This electrifying color serves as an accent, drawing attention to key elements and adding a sense of dynamism and excitement to the overall communication.



