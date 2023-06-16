The Castellated and Domestic
Architecture of Scotland
Originally published in five volumes from 1887 to 1892, David MacGibbon and Thomas Ross’ The Castellated and Domestic Architecture of Scotland from the Twelfth to the Eighteenth Century compiles descriptions and illustrations of 769 Scottish castles, regarding their topology and condition.
This book is a facsimile of the original publication, whilst compiling the five volumes into one.
Such a hefty volume called for some peculiar design choices. Its weight and wideness makes its storage likely to be in a lower shelf, so the information that usually lives on the cover and spine was stamped in the head edge. While looking from above, this face is more exposed than the spine.
Handling and leafing is better done on lap, with the aid of thighs to counterbalance the volume. The flexible vinyl covering of the Smyth sewn spine keeps the opening flexible and flat, in order to accommodate such an odd way of reading.