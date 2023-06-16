The Castellated and Domestic Architecture of Scotland





Such a hefty volume called for some peculiar design choices. Its weight and wideness makes its storage likely to be in a lower shelf, so the information that usually lives on the cover and spine was stamped in the head edge. While looking from above, this face is more exposed than the spine.





Handling and leafing is better done on lap, with the aid of thighs to counterbalance the volume. The flexible vinyl covering of the Smyth sewn spine keeps the opening flexible and flat, in order to accommodate such an odd way of reading.

