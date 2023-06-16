0. itemzero's profile
The Castellated and Domestic Architecture of Scotland
0. itemzero
Behance.net
book book design Printing silkscreen yellow architecture
book book design Printing silkscreen yellow architecture


       The Castellated and Domestic 
       Architecture of Scotland

Originally published in five volumes from 1887 to 1892, David MacGibbon and Thomas Ross’ The Castellated and Domestic Architecture of Scotland from the Twelfth to the Eighteenth Century compiles descriptions and illustrations of 769 Scottish castles, regarding their topology and condition.

This book is a facsimile of the original publication, whilst compiling the five volumes into one.



book book design Printing silkscreen yellow architecture
book book design Printing silkscreen yellow architecture

Such a hefty volume called for some peculiar design choices. Its weight and wideness makes its storage likely to be in a lower shelf, so the information that usually lives on the cover and spine was stamped in the head edge. While looking from above, this face is more exposed than the spine.

Handling and leafing is better done on lap, with the aid of thighs to counterbalance the volume. The flexible vinyl covering of the Smyth sewn spine keeps the opening flexible and flat, in order to accommodate such an odd way of reading.

book book design Printing silkscreen yellow architecture
book book design Printing silkscreen yellow architecture
book book design Printing silkscreen yellow architecture



Title The castellated and Domestic Architecture of Scotland
Author David MacGibbon and Thomas Ross
Type Architecture
Date 2021

Design 0.itemzero
Format 
Pages
Binding Smyth-sewn signatures
Cover Smyth-sewn folio cover, covered spine
Printing Digital print
Photography Luís Espinheira

book book design Printing silkscreen yellow architecture
The Castellated and Domestic Architecture of Scotland
53
242
8
Published:

Owner

0. itemzero's profile
0. itemzero
Espinho, Portugal

The Castellated and Domestic Architecture of Scotland

53
242
8
Published:

Creative Fields