Infinite Minerals is a generative art project exploring the idea of undiscovered minerals and crystals. Using procedural design systems within SideFX Houdini a near infinite number of unique forms with varying traits can be created and rendered.





Each Infinite Mineral is built using a seed system that constantly changes over time, allowing its owner to hold a completely unique artefact that can never be generated again.





Careful consideration has gone into probabilities and traits to create an ecosystem of beautiful minerals that allows room for rare textures and forms to exist.



