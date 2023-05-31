Infinite Minerals
Infinite Minerals is a generative art project exploring the idea of undiscovered minerals and crystals. Using procedural design systems within SideFX Houdini a near infinite number of unique forms with varying traits can be created and rendered.
Each Infinite Mineral is built using a seed system that constantly changes over time, allowing its owner to hold a completely unique artefact that can never be generated again.
Careful consideration has gone into probabilities and traits to create an ecosystem of beautiful minerals that allows room for rare textures and forms to exist.
A curated collection of 150 generative artworks. MP4 Video, 1280x1280.
The full set of 150 artworks are now available to mint on Foundation as part of a generative drop. Upon minting each collector will receive an Infinite Mineral selected at random via smart contract until the collection is complete.