Babel





This film tells the story of the Tower of Babel, taking inspiration from one of the few depictions of the tower formed by Italian artist, Antonio Basoli. Basoli developed a series of prints depicting fictional architectural designs - Alfabeto Pittorico. He chose the tower of Babel as his letter B. This film brings his intricate depiction to life.





The tale of the Tower of Babel evolved as an explanation for the origin of different languages. As the story goes, the tower of Babel was an attempt by Babylonians to build the tallest tower to-date in order to reach heaven. For this endeavour, they were punished by God. Different languages were introduced, making them unable to communicate and a powerful storm destroyed the tower.



