Futuring
Studio Sly
Futuring is a multidisciplinary consultancy who service female-led brands through integrated e-commerce solutions.

Our approach to the brand identity was to unify the idea of technology, the digital space and femininity. We did this using multiple techniques of transparency in a literal sense, tactility and movement. Our wordmark is dynamic and is applied in 3 different arrangements demonstrating the ever changing nature of the digital landscape.

The business cards feature a delicate chisel emboss that when pressed, create transparency. A strong value of Futuring and a perfect metaphor to represent the initial interaction with the brand.
Futuring
Studio Sly
Melbourne, Australia

Futuring

