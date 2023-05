Johnny Loo is the portable restroom redefined. A luxurious, architecturally designed take on a humble yet vital pit stop putting the ‘rest’ back into restroom. Our approach to the brand identity was to draw both from the space itself as well as the playful nature of the name. The result is a tactile experience, exploring both natural and metallic elements. Cards are printed on natural board mimicking the timber-clad exterior, black foil lettering.

Location imagery by Elisa Watson