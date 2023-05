The Grand Deception





As long as your aim is progress, you will ascend.

However, ascent inherently suggests descent. Therefore, as you strive for continuous improvement, reaching your peak means descending to the lowest point.

Thus, you find yourself trapped in a perpetual cycle, relentlessly pursuing the illusion that there exists something beyond your current state that can enhance your circumstances.

The key lies in freeing yourself from this deceptive notion.





With love ✨