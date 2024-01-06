Possum Creek Games Commission

---------





Yazeba's Bed and Breakfast





----------









From 2021 - 2022 I was commissioned by indie game publishing company Possum Creek Games.

Possum Creek Games 'strive to challenge and revolutionise what games can be and who gets to play them.' Making 'games that invite everyone to imagine rich and fantastical stories that reflect the wonder of our own world.' I was drawn in by their video meeting pitch and loved their philosophy around their projects and how they choose to work with artists. (Book cover above designed by a different artist)









With an insight to the game and it's multitude of characters I was commissioned to draw 8 full page illustrations (shown below) based on the seasons and it's main characters. It was a pleasure to work for them for their new game Yazeba's Bed and Breakfast

which you can now pre-order here.







