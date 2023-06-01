Johanna Springer's profile
KURO / Art Book
K U R O
A Collection of Drawings by Johanna Springer

The Art Book is a selection of drawings from 2020 to 2023. My journey with black ink on paper and my focus to a
traditional medium and drawing analogue. 48 pages of inked character, fashion, plants, rocks and mushrooms.

GET THE ART BOOK HERE
​​​​​​​

Details:
DIN A4 (21x29,7cm / 8,3x11,7in)
48 Pages, Soft Cover
Interior Pages in BW
PREORDER from June 1st to June 10th


AVAILABLE IN MY SHOP
johannaspringer.com/shop


Twitter: @johspringer

