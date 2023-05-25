Brut, mixed media production company reached out to me asking for a redesign of their identity. The challenge was to summarise Brut's identity while its core is made by a huge and super-talented group of animators, designers, and directors. A clean, sober but yet playful approach was taken.
This wasn't possible without the help of the one and only Clémence Gouy from my side and the team at Brut, Martin Allais, Marga López, Sara Camacho and web developer Ismael Zigelbaum. Logo animation by Melissa Farina & sticker animations by