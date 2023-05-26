Clumsy Munchkins | 3D design

FRGMNT. Agency's profileAleksandr Lukashenko's profileAlina Lazarenko's profileFrolov Vladislav's profileKate Bespalova's profileGeorge Portnoy's profile+4
Prepare to be enchanted by our captivating brand inspired by the fantastical country of Munchkins from the Land of Oz books by the incredible L. Frank Baum.

Picture this: an entire universe where Clumsy Munchkins roam free, and we brought it all together in one mesmerizing video.


creative strategy director → Oleksandr Shatun
art director & head designer → Kateryna Bespalova
head 3D motion designer → Alina Lazarenko
graphic designer → Sasha Ilina
3D modeler → George Portnoy
3D modeler &  technical artist→ Vlad Frolov
3D motion designer → Anna Liulko
3D motion designer → Oleksandr Lukashenko
3D marvelous designer → Maryna Dovhenko
3D marvelous designer → Daniela Kurikeru

designed by frgmnt.agency
© all rights reserved
