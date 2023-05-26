Clumsy Munchkins | 3D design

01
Prepare to be enchanted by our captivating brand inspired by the fantastical country of Munchkins from the Land of Oz books by the incredible L. Frank Baum.
Picture this: an entire universe where Clumsy Munchkins roam free, and we brought it all together in one mesmerizing video.
creative strategy director → Oleksandr Shatun
art director & head designer → Kateryna Bespalova
head 3D motion designer → Alina Lazarenko
graphic designer → Sasha Ilina
3D modeler → George Portnoy
3D modeler & technical artist→ Vlad Frolov
3D motion designer → Anna Liulko
3D motion designer → Oleksandr Lukashenko
3D marvelous designer → Maryna Dovhenko
3D marvelous designer → Daniela Kurikeru
designed by frgmnt.agency
© all rights reserved
