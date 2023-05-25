Command Add Girls | Branding

















Pour inspirer plus de jeunes filles à poursuivre une carrière dans le domaine des STIM, il faut premièrement qu’elles s’y reconnaissent. Et c’était tout le défi du mandat: créer une nouvelle identité de marque pour EducateHer qui résonne plus avec la clientèle diversifiée qu’ils tentent d’inspirer. Orkestra a donc proposé un nouveau nom, une identité graphique complète et un site web revampé en collaboration avec Cognitif.





In order to inspire more girls to pursue a career in STEM, they must first identify with it. And that was the challenge of the mandate: to create a new identity for EducateHer that resonates more with the diverse clientele they’re trying to inspire. So Orkestra proposed a new name, a whole new graphic identity and a revamped website in collaboration with Cognitif.













