







Founded in 2016, Sec Bowl introduced its Salted Egg Chicken bowl to the Indonesian market, along with variations of Asian comfort food flavors. But around this time, Sec Bowl was competing with multiple rice box & bowl brands. This period became quite the rise for the F&B genre, with numerous competitors offering plenty of other flavors and combinations to the enthusiastic market. The challenge was finding a way to stand out in a sector that offers countless tastes already.





Sec Bowl already owns a particular strength worth calling people's attention to. A specific flavor the brand is confident with: the salted egg flavor. Pursuing the specialist path leads to Sec Bowl's other strengths. While Sec Bowl does offer comfort food bowls for good value, what also needs to be included is its efficient eating experience. With the brand's strengths laid out, a foundation is formed. It becomes clearer how this foundation can be applied to the brand's overall identity, communication, and development: it is inherently a Specialist, Efficient, Comforting brand. Sec Bowl becomes the Salted Eggspert .