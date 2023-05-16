SUPERFICTION ®'s profile
SF Exhibition 'Non-Fiction'
SUPERFICTION ®
Going to the Office
Silk Screen, 230 × 140cm, 2021
Going to the Office
Pigment Print, 250 × 140cm, 2021
Same People
Silk Screen, 110 × 73cm, 2021
Are You Okay?
Pigment Print, 140 × 140cm, 2021
Feel in Pills
Pigment Print, 60 × 60cm, 2021
Feel in Pills
Silk Screen, 60 × 60cm, 2021
Weak Reception, Freddy
Pigment Print, 110 × 110cm, 2021
On the Roof
Pigment Print, 50 × 50cm, 2021
Apartment
LED Monitor, Acrylic Case, 36.5 × 23 × 10cm, 2021
A Survivor
Pigment Print, 140 × 140cm, 2021
Smoking Zone
Pigment Print, 140 × 140cm, 2021
Jungle
Silk Screen, 115 × 90cm, 2021
Anxiety
Silk Screen, 80 × 80cm, 2021
Bearable Weight
Tufting, 85 × 140cm, 2021
Theo
ABS, h24cm, 2021
Do not step on
Tufting, 83 × 50cm, 2021
Headache
FRP, 140 × 80cm, 2021
Me Myself & I
FRP, 80 × 80cm, 2021
SUPERFICTION
Life. Fiction | San Francisco
Creative design studio

