Layers of Beauty

The series of illustrations I have created is an ode to the beauty and complexity of femininity in art and portraiture. Using a mixed digital technique, each illustration is composed of hundreds of layers that combine to create a complex collage of forms, resulting in a unique work of art for each woman portrayed.
Each female portrait represents the wonder and diversity of being a woman. With these illustrations, I wanted to express the unique beauty that every woman possesses, but is often not recognized.
characterdesign collage contemporaryart Digital Art digitalcollage DigitalIllustration digitalpainting mixedmediaart portraits Portraiture
