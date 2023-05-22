NB ASR B (2023)

NB ASR B

Neubau Archive Showroom Berlin





Neubau with permanent showroom and archive now at new location in Berlin Schöneberg. In April 2023 the Neubau Archives moved to former art gallery Gosselck at Kyffhäuserstraße 10 in Schöneberg.





The new space will showcase diverse installations from the Neubau archives as well as previously unseen projects.





Currently on view: Braun, systems (revisited) — an exhibition at Walter Knoll Showroom London 2013, originally currated by das programm in association with Braun. (see details below)



