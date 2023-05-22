NB ASR B (2023)

NB ASR B
Neubau Archive Showroom Berlin
Neubau with permanent showroom and archive now at new location in Berlin Schöneberg. In April 2023 the Neubau Archives moved to former art gallery Gosselck at Kyffhäuserstraße 10 in Schöneberg.
The new space will showcase diverse installations from the Neubau archives as well as previously unseen projects.
Currently on view: Braun, systems (revisited) — an exhibition at Walter Knoll Showroom London 2013, originally currated by das programm in association with Braun. (see details below)
Visits by appointment only.
Neubau products remain exclusively available for order online via our NBL store.
Braun systems Installation
Now on display until 30th of June 2023: Braun, systems (revisited) —
an exhibition at Walter Knoll Showroom London 2013, originally currated by das programm in association with Braun.
The Making of a Modern Still Life
Stefan Gandl’s promotion video accompanying the London exhibition of Neubau Braun posters showcasing iconic Braun products designed by Dieter Rams is projected on to a special modular Braun projection wall.
NB ASR B Braun Projection Wall
The projection wall is made of LBB bricks, a modular system of Neubau archive boxes wrapped in first edition Braun LBB posters displaying a chronological list of every product Dieter Rams has designed for Braun from 1957 to 1987.
Dieter Rams’ extensive designs for Braun displayed as a printed product list is partially highlighted as a visual result of moving iconic Braun vector silhouette designs projected on to the modular LBB brick-wall. (size 260x300cm)
Neubau Braun Posters
for Walter Knoll London Showroom 2013
Original Neubau Braun exhibition posters (B121 + LBB 1956–87) from the Walter Knoll London exhibition are displayed in the exhibition space.
A limited quantity of original Braun poster sets is still available via NBL.
Open Edition Print Set of Neubau’s LBB and B121 Series
This set edition includes two prints originally designed by Stefan Gandl for the systems exhibition at London’s Walter Knoll Showroom in 2013.
Print 1
Neubau’s “LBB” (Less But Bigger) Series represents a complete list of Dieter Rams’ Braun products from 1956—87.
Print 2
Neubau’s “B121” (Braun 1:1) Series focuses on the shape of Braun products and presents them in its original size on a DINA0 sized print.
Set Edition: 2 Prints
Size: DINA0, 841×1189mm
Colours: Black/White
Paper: 125g, Affiche
Printing: Offset Print
Open Edition
B121 ltd edition print
Neubau’s “B121” Series focuses on the shape of Braun products and presents them in its original size on DINA0. The print includes iconic Dieter Rams items like T 1000 (1963, 360×300mm), L 1 (1959, 430×720mm), LE 1 (1959, 830×760mm), T 3 (1958, 150×83mm), T 41 (1962, 150×82mm), TP 1 (1959, 153×234.5mm), CET 15 (1963, 200×110mm), HLD 4, (1970, 141×50mm), ET 66 control (1987, 78×138mm), ABR 21 signal radio (1978, 180×115mm) and KMM 2 aromatic (1969, 120×185mm).
Size: DIN A0, 841×1189mm
Colours: Silver/Black
Paper: 125g, Affiche
Printing: Offset Print
Edition: Ltd. print edition of 100 pcs
The Neubau Archives
The actual archive is housed on a seperate floor level. Adjusted temperature and humidity guarantees an ideal situation for the archived collection of items.
NB ASR B BC
A collection of used/unused business cards from the sandpaper edition in various grades, languages and formats for Neubau’s Archive Showroom Berlin. The system was originally designed, adapted, extended and used for the Neubau studio from 2001 onwards.
Visual Identity Concept & Design: S. Gandl, 2001–2023
Typeface: NB Television™ Pro Mono
Credits
The Making of A Modern Still Life
Poster & Motion Design/Video: S. Gandl, 2013
Installation/Concept: S. Gandl, 2023
Neubau, Berlin MMXXIII
All Rights Reserved
