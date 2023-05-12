HUNTERS VOL.1



Estamos emocionados de crear ilustraciones para un concepto de una historia sci-fi fascinante. En este mundo futurista, Ernesto se ha encargado de crear los impresionantes fondos que nos transportarán a lugares asombrosos. Mientras tanto, yo me encargaré de dar vida a los cautivadores personajes que protagonizarán esta emocionante aventura. Juntos, estamos construyendo un universo visual único que esperamos inspire la imaginación de los lectores y los sumerja en esta apasionante historia de cazadores del futuro. ¡El resultado promete ser increíble!





