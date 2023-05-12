HUNTERS VOL.1
Estamos emocionados de crear ilustraciones para un concepto de una historia sci-fi fascinante. En este mundo futurista, Ernesto se ha encargado de crear los impresionantes fondos que nos transportarán a lugares asombrosos. Mientras tanto, yo me encargaré de dar vida a los cautivadores personajes que protagonizarán esta emocionante aventura. Juntos, estamos construyendo un universo visual único que esperamos inspire la imaginación de los lectores y los sumerja en esta apasionante historia de cazadores del futuro. ¡El resultado promete ser increíble!
We are excited to create illustrations for a sci-fi concept of a story. In this futuristic world, Ernesto has taken on the role of creating stunning backgrounds that will transport us to amazing places. Meanwhile, I will be in charge of bringing to life captivating characters who will take center stage in this thrilling adventure. Together, we are building a unique visual universe that we hope will inspire readers' imagination and immerse them in this exciting story of futuristic hunters. The result is bound to be incredible!