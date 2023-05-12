Jose Elgueta's profileSalvador Muñoz's profile
HUNTERS vol .1
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
adobe illustrator art characterdesign conceptart digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Illustrator photoshop vector
HUNTERS VOL.1

Estamos emocionados de crear ilustraciones para un concepto de una historia sci-fi fascinante. En este mundo futurista, Ernesto se ha encargado de crear los impresionantes fondos que nos transportarán a lugares asombrosos. Mientras tanto, yo me encargaré de dar vida a los cautivadores personajes que protagonizarán esta emocionante aventura. Juntos, estamos construyendo un universo visual único que esperamos inspire la imaginación de los lectores y los sumerja en esta apasionante historia de cazadores del futuro. ¡El resultado promete ser increíble!

We are excited to create illustrations for a sci-fi concept of a story. In this futuristic world, Ernesto has taken on the role of creating stunning backgrounds that will transport us to amazing places. Meanwhile, I will be in charge of bringing to life captivating characters who will take center stage in this thrilling adventure. Together, we are building a unique visual universe that we hope will inspire readers' imagination and immerse them in this exciting story of futuristic hunters. The result is bound to be incredible!
adobe illustrator art characterdesign conceptart digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Illustrator photoshop vector
adobe illustrator art characterdesign conceptart digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Illustrator photoshop vector
adobe illustrator art characterdesign conceptart digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Illustrator photoshop vector
adobe illustrator art characterdesign conceptart digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Illustrator photoshop vector
adobe illustrator art characterdesign conceptart digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Illustrator photoshop vector
adobe illustrator art characterdesign conceptart digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Illustrator photoshop vector
adobe illustrator art characterdesign conceptart digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Illustrator photoshop vector
thanks you for watching!
follow us on instagram Tuku & Ernesto
adobe illustrator art characterdesign conceptart digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Illustrator photoshop vector
HUNTERS vol .1
29
141
10
Published:

Owners

Jose Elgueta's profile
Jose Elgueta
Santiago, Chile
Salvador Muñoz's profile
Salvador Muñoz
Santiago, Chile

HUNTERS vol .1

29
141
10
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Navigate to adobe.com