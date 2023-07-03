Magna Mater Short Film

A Computer-Generated Short Film inspired by Mother Nature.
Magna Mater is a moving and touching portrait that celebrates the wonders of Mother Nature and the relationship with human beings.
A ritualistic vision that puts the focus on nature and acts as an ode to the dancing ritual practices of old civilizations. The film aims to inspire and create conversations around the proper use of technology and creativity to preserve our beloved mother earth.
We cannot be more proud of this inspiring vision, leaded by our dear creative Director Pablo Alfieri. The Premiere of the film was featured in the prestigious digital library of high-quality beauty: Nowness
Here is just a glimpse of the experimental creative process, many hours of render, many abstract conversations, and many ups and downs happened to have this short film out.
We hope you enjoy watching as much as we enjoy doing it :)
Here is just a glimpse of the experimental creative process, many hours of render, many abstract conversations, and many ups and downs happened to have this short film out.
We hope you enjoy watching as much as we enjoy doing it :)
Thanks for watching :)